John Michaylo, 90, of Taylor, Pa., passed away peacefully at the home he resided in for 54 years on Feb. 18, surrounded by family and pets after a three-year illness. His beloved wife, the former Charlotte Yager, died March 29, 2006, and together they celebrated 47 years of marriage.
John was a lifelong resident of Taylor born on June 12, 1929, to Slovak immigrants, Andrew and Anna (Andrus) Michaylo, who came to America from Priekopa, Czechoslovakia, and settled in "the Patch" section of Taylor. He was extremely proud of his Slovak heritage and for many years kept in touch with his family in Europe. In 1947, he graduated from Taylor High School and he served our country with the United States Army and was stationed in Japan. Afterward, he worked many years as a salesman. He owned and operated Andres Battery and retired at the age of 84. He loved getting up every day and going to work, rarely missing a day.
John was the oldest living member of the St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church in Taylor, where he served as a cantor and was involved in various church activities. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and was granted the title of Grand Knight and was also a member of the Carpatho-Rusyn Society. He belonged to St. George's Social Club for most of his life where family and friends celebrated his 90th birthday. The social club was the highlight of his day with his Rolling Rock in his signature glass and shot of Windsor chatting and arguing with his brother, Andy and his friend, Richie.
John took great delight in family trips to Linthicum Heights, Md., to visit his sister Sue, along with trips to Las Vegas, Atlantic City, Canada, New Orleans and Hawaii with his wife and friends. He was able to travel to Slovakia to see where his mother and father were born and raised. John said his greatest accomplishment was his family.
He is survived by two daughters, Mary Bauer and husband, Dave, Honesdale; and Maria Moser and husband, Mark, Taylor; a son, John Michaylo and wife, Cindy, Scranton; grandchildren, Michael Cinamella, Jacob Gray, of Taylor; Marissa Williams (the apple of her grandpa's eye) and husband, CJ, Scranton; Miana Michaylo, Philadelphia; and Matthew Michaylo and his wife, Cassie, Clarks Summit; and two great-grandchildren, Madison Charlotte and Matthew John; a brother, Andy Michaylo and wife, Donna, Old Forge; nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his baby brother, Michael; a sister, Susan Scochin; and his best buddy, Mike Micknick.
The Michaylo family wishes to thank St. George's Social Club for the "many happy years" their dad spent there, Dr. Mark Lyons, Jade, Brittany and Jen, Kara Mohan of Allied Palliative Care, Allied Waver and Hospice Care, and Marilyn Kline of Geisinger at Home, and Old Forge Pharmacy, all of whom provided wonderful care and support.
Family and friends are invited to attend John's funeral on Friday at 1:30 p.m. from the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, followed by Divine Liturgy at 2 p.m. in St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, Oak Street, Taylor, by the Rev. Eduard Shestak. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Friends may call Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Meals on Wheels of Lackawanna County, 541 Wyoming Ave., Scranton 18509; or St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, 140 Church St., Old Forge 18518.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 20, 2020