Funeral services have been scheduled for John M. Moxen, M.D., 64, who died July 11 at Geisinger Medical Center's Hospital for Advanced Medicine.
Funeral services will take place at the Green Ridge Assembly of God Church, 825 Green Ridge St. in Scranton on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Interment will follow afterward at Abington Hills Cemetery in South Abington Twp.
Family and friends may pay their respects on Tuesday in the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made out to the Green Ridge Assembly of God, 825 Green Ridge St., Scranton, PA 18509.
Published in Scranton Times on July 15, 2019