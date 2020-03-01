|
John Nealon, 73, of Dunmore, entered into eternal rest early Saturday at his home in Dunmore. He is survived by his devoted wife, the former Paulette Adryan, and on Sept. 12 they would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Joseph and Helen Sloat Nealon and was a 1964 graduate of Dunmore High School. John was an electrician and worked for MJ Cordaro, Dunmore until his retirement. A self-made handyman, John was always working on a project. In the summer months, he looked forward to going to what he called his "Happy Place" in Lake Ariel, traveling with his wife to Pigeon Forge, Tenn., and with his family to Ocean City, Maryland. His family, especially his grandchildren, were the center of his life. He was proud of his '39 and '48 Oldsmobiles, and enjoyed car shows and watching NASCAR.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, John J.; a daughter, Carrie Bedford and husband, Russell; two grandchildren, Brittany and Russell Jr., all of Dunmore; nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a sister, Susan Knight.
Family and friends are invited to attend John's viewing on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor.
The Nealon family would like to express its deepest gratitude to Drs. Diane Ciaglia, Martin Hyzinski, Joseph Wang and Robert Ramey for their care and compassion the past few years.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 1, 2020