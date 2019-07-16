John P. "Jack" Carroll, a resident of Goldsboro, N.C., left this life on Thursday, July 11, to begin another in heaven. Originally from Scranton, Pa., he was born on Dec. 14, 1940, to Vincent J. and Annette Jones Carroll. He graduated from West Scranton High School in 1958, obtained a business degree from the University of Scranton in May 1962, and Master of Public Administration from Auburn University in 1976. A very ambitious teen, he worked all through his school to earn money for a college education. In 1964, he married Carolyn Vervan, and together they raised two sons, John M., of Austell, Ga.; and Brian S., of Mooresville, N.C.



Jack was a man of "Duty, honor, country." He served 20 years in the United States Air Force, including three years in Holland, three years in England and one year in Vietnam. His last assignment was to Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in Goldsboro, where he retired in 1982, having obtained the rank of major. During his time in the military he was awarded a Bronze Star, three Meritorious Service medals and a Vietnam Armed Forces Honor Medal.



Following his military career, he taught economics, worked for Carolina Power and Light, as well as Goldsboro Builders Supply. Jack enjoyed classic cars and events with the Wayne County Cruisers, and NC State Wolfpack sporting events. He was also a member of American Legion Post 11.



The family will receive friends Saturday, July 20, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Seymour Funeral Home, followed by a funeral service at 2 in the chapel. His final resting place will be in Arlington National Cemetery.



He is survived by his wife, Carolyn; sons, John and Brian; grandchildren, Laura and Timothy; sister, Judy Carroll Dorohovech; brothers, Dr. Robert G. Carroll and Thomas D. Carroll; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Vincent T. Carroll.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Wayne Uplift Domestic Violence, 719 E. Ash St., Goldsboro, NC 27530, or to House of Fordham, 412 N. William St., Goldsboro, NC 27530.









Published in Scranton Times on July 16, 2019