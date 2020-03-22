|
John P. Schield, 71, known to most as "Jack" or "Red," passed away Thursday morning at home surrounded by his loving family and loyal dogs. He is survived by his devoted wife of 37 years, Dorothy M. (Dougher) Schield.
Born on Oct. 22, 1948, in Taylor, Jack was the youngest of three sons to the late Robert H. and Evelyn A. (Schwenk) Schield. Jack was a 1966 graduate of Taylor Moosic High School and continued his education thereafter at Johnson College. Jack worked for Contemporary Homes and then the Painters Union Local 218 for many years before his retirement. Not one to sit still, Jack continued working after retirement alongside his friends installing carpet right up until he became ill. Jack was an avid outdoorsman and loved nothing more than fishing and hunting with his dogs in tow. He spent as much time as he could at his cabin on the Delaware River, where he made unforgettable memories with family and friends. Jack taught his children and grandchildren his love for all things outdoors. Jack lived life to the fullest and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his wife, Jack is survived by his son, Reade; and his daughter, Stacey Moore and husband, Tyler, both of Taylor; his five grandchildren, Ryder and Hunter Schield; and Connor, Kayleigh and Emily Moore; two brothers, Robert Schield and wife, Diane, Scott Twp.; and William Schield and wife, Alice, Old Forge; his two dogs, Little Red and Missy; and many extended family members and friends that were like family to him.
Jack's services were held privately at Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, out of consideration for those with compromised conditions at this time. To reminisce and look back on Jack's life, please visit Jack's obituary page at www.semiancares.com where his memorial tribute video can be viewed, and memories and condolences can be shared with the family. In lieu of flowers, have a Genesee for Jack.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 22, 2020