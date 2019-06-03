John P. (Jack) Sweeney, 82, of the Minooka section of Scranton, died Friday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, after a long illness. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, the former Sally Judge.



Born, Sept. 16, 1936, son of the late Thomas J. and Catherine Coyne Sweeney, Minooka, Jack was a graduate of South Catholic High School and was enlisted in the United States Naval Reserve. He proudly retired as a lieutenant with the Scranton Fire Department. Jack was a lifelong fan of the Boston Red Sox, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Notre Dame. He thoroughly enjoyed all of his trips to South Bend with the Minooka Notre Dame club.



His 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, who affectionately referred to him as "Pop Pop," were the light of his life. Anyone who knew Jack would say what a kind, nice man he was, a true gentleman.



Jack was a devout Catholic and a member of Divine Mercy Parish, Scranton.



He is also survived by his four daughters, Kathleen Revta, Dunmore; Colleen Bonner and husband, Bob, Pittsburgh; Lisa Regan and husband, Paul, Old Forge; and Mary Kemps, Minooka; his 13 grandchildren, Celenia Ayers, Shamus and Torie Evans, Kevin, Alyssa and Kristen Regan, Megan, Michael and Kristina Kemps, and Danielle, Ryan, Nicole and Evan Revta; five great-grandchildren, Andrew Quinn, Jade Revta, Alena and Quinn Foley, and Derrick Pavlovicz; his brothers, James Sweeney, Minooka; and Paul Sweeney and wife, Lily, New Jersey; brother-in-law, Martin Judge; sister-in-law, Carol Sweeney; and several nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Thomas and William Sweeney, Nan Henry, Jane Ricciardella, Ellen Genardi and Theresa Farrell; his stepmother, Stella Sweeney; and a son-in-law, David Revta.



The family would like to express its deep gratitude to Dr. Mark Lyons, Dr. Michael Kim and Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their compassionate care for Jack during his illness.



The funeral will be Wednesday with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Divine Mercy Parish at St. Joseph's Church, 312 Davis St., celebrated by the Rev. Francis Pauselli, pastor, followed by interment at St. Joseph's Cemetery.



Friends and family may call Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton.



The family requests that those attending the Mass on Wednesday please proceed directly to the church.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.



To email condolences to the family visit the funeral home website.





Published in Scranton Times on June 3, 2019