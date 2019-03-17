John P. Wilkes, 59, of Olyphant, and formerly of Dickson City, died unexpectedly at his home.
Born on Oct. 23, 1959, son of the late John W. and Margaret Sheposh Wilkes, he attended Mid Valley High School. Before retirement, John was employed by Turkey Hill.
John was a devoted son. He loved his family dearly and was always there to help in times of need.
Surviving are a brother, Anthony Martini and wife, Irene, Dallas; two sisters, Carol Laskowski and husband, Stanley, Throop; Gail Martini and husband, Carl, Olyphant; two nieces, Angela Bilski and husband, John, Peckville; Kimberly Reed and husband, Wesley, Florida; two nephews, C.J. Martini and companion, Holly Moore, Archbald; Stanley Laskowski III and wife, Marisol, Nevada; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Gravside services will be conducted at a later date in St. Adalbert's Cemetery.
Arrangements by John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., Throop.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 17, 2019