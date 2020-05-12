|
|
John P. "Jack" Wormuth, 78, of Childs, died Saturday at home. His companion for 28 years is Catherine Felber.
Born in Carbondale, son of the late Arthur and Mildred Barnicott Wormuth, Jack was a retired self-employed truck driver. He was a founding member of the Childs Hunting Club. He was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed his Terrier dogs.
He is also survived by two brothers, Arthur Wormuth, Jermyn; and William Wormuth and wife, Patricia, Childs; Terry and Donna, his close friends; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by three sons, Douglas, Daniel and Michael Wormuth; and a sister, Edna Hoyle.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Oliver Shifler & Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., Carbondale, is assisting the family.
For condolences, visit www.shiflerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 12, 2020