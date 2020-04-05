|
John Patrick Gerrity, 74, passed away on Sunday, March 29, in the comfort of his home in Conshohocken, Pa. John was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 9, 1945, to the late John and Ellen (Miskell) Gerrity.
John was the beloved husband of Kathleen (Burns) Gerrity for 38 years. He was a proud and devoted father to his daughter, Leigh. John was predeceased by his sister, Joanne (Gerrity) Gleason; and his brother and sister-in-law, Patrick and Ruth Gerrity.
John graduated from St. Paul's High School in Scranton and Temple University. After teaching English for two years, he worked for the Pennsylvania Department of Public Welfare before becoming director of personnel for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's Southeast Regional Office.
John cherished his wife and daughter. He was a quiet and unassuming man of unparalleled wit. Though John was a man of few words, his words spoke volumes. He loved playing his guitar, and was an avid reader and history buff. He also had a passion for travel. He could often be found on his deck with his daily newspapers, devouring them from front to back, including the puzzles, a love of which he passed on to his daughter.
In addition to his wife and daughter, John is survived by his loving sisters, Ellen McCormick (Peter) and Karen Gerrity. He is also survived by Kathy's family, whom he loved as his own, Maureen Brodsky (Phillip), Leo Burns (Lucy), Colleen Burns Feldermann, Eileen Suhy (Chris) and Michael Burns, as well as his nephews, nieces and many cousins. His family, his lifelong friends and his more recent friends at Whitemarsh Valley Inn were a source of much enjoyment for him.
Thank you to all who have enhanced John's life. We are grateful for your love, support and prayers.
Given the pandemic, a private viewing will be held at Lownes Funeral Home in Lafayette Hill. Interment will be held at a later date in Calvary Cemetery in West Conshohocken.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 5, 2020