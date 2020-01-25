|
John Paul Stoffey, 49, of Dickson City, passed into his new life Tuesday at the home of his parents, surrounded by his loving family after a fierce and courageous battle with Stage 4 glioblastoma brain cancer.
Born July 24, 1970, he was the son of John and Ann Marie Grzyboski Stoffey of Throop. John is survived by his wife, Stacey Gongliewski Stoffey; his daughter, Chloe Marie and son, Hunter John, both at home. Also, nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles; and two godchildren, Kyle Shevchik and Emily Guziewicz.
Special thank you to his cousin, Heather Frushon, who he considered a sister; his cioci, Debbie Shevchik, who showered him with her homemade cookies; uncle Mike and aunt Janice Grzyboski, who were like second parents; his godfather, Ronald and Vicki Grzyboski; his sister-in-law, Jennifer Bronko, for all her help and support through this tragic time; his treasured friend, Maurice "Mo" Menichetti, for always being there; Dan, Dawn and Denise from Allied; and his devoted parents, who went above and beyond the love and care one could give their son; Monsignor Patrick J. Pratico for always taking the time to give him spiritual support.
John was a graduate of Mid Valley Secondary Center and received a certificate from Lackawanna Career Technology Center in HVAC. He was employed by Tobyhanna Army Depot as a mechanical engineer at the time of his illness. He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Parish in Throop, and attended St. Mary's Visitation Church in Dickson City. He was a member of Throop Volunteer Hose Company 3 and Timber Hill Hunting Club. He was an avid outdoorsman, softball player and passionate fan of the New York Yankees, Miami Dolphins and the band Kiss.
John was a loving son, husband, father and friend, and brought joy to all around him. He will be missed more than words can articulate.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Anthony and Ann Grzyboski; and his paternal grandparents, John and Norma Stoffey.
The funeral will be Monday from the Blessed Sacrament Parish, (St. Anthony's), 215 Rebecca St., Throop, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. to be celebrated by Monsignor Michael J. Delaney, pastor. All those attending Mass are asked to go directly to the church.
Friends may call from the John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 445 Sanderson St., Throop, on Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m.
