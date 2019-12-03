|
|
John "Jack" Peter Lee, a lifelong resident of Scranton, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday. He was 77 years old. Surviving is his beloved wife and best friend, Ann Marie (Ellard) Lee. The couple celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary on Aug. 13.
Born on Valentine's Day, 1942, and son of the late Edward Lee and Marie (Baldere) Lee Hallinan, Jack was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School, class of 1960. He had proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War before his honorable discharge in 1966. He was awarded both the Vietnam Service and Good Conduct medals along with the Expert Marksman and Combat Medical badges for his service. Prior to his retirement, Jack worked for the Scranton Sewer Authority.
A jack-of-all-trades, he was truly a master of all. He was the handiest of handymen, especially when it came to small-engine repairs, and was an avid outdoorsman. He was a lifelong hunter and proud gardener. A loving husband, father, brother and "pa" to his adored grandchildren, Jack will forever be missed, loved and remembered.
Of Roman Catholic faith, he belonged to Divine Mercy Parish, Scranton.
He is also survived by his children, Jennifer Lee of Scranton, and John C. Lee and wife, Elizabeth, of Old Forge; his brothers, Thomas Lee Sr. and wife, Ruth, of Avoca and Edward Lee of Michigan; his grandchildren, Victoria and John Lee; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
Siblings Frank Lee and Veronica Henry also preceded him in death.
Funeral services will begin Friday at 9:15 a.m. from the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in Divine Mercy Parish, 312 Davis St., Scranton, to be celebrated by the Rev. Francis Pauselli, pastor. Burial with military rites by the AMVETS Honor Guard will follow at Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp.
Relatives and friends may pay their respects Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. Please visit the funeral home website for directions, flowers or to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 3, 2019