John Puthorosky, 92, of Blakely, passed away Monday evening at Regional Hospital of Scranton surrounded by his loving family. His beloved wife of 61 years, Marguerite Holod Puthorosky, preceded him in death in April, 2016.
Born in Dunmore, son of the late John and Julia Hafich Puthorosky, he was a graduate of Dunmore High School and Lackawanna Business College. He honorably served his country with the United States Navy, first at the Naval Training Center at Bainbridge, Md., and later, during World War II, serving in the Pacific Theater of Operations, on the USS Sprig, a mine sweeping vessel. He was an active and lifelong member of All Saints Orthodox Church in Olyphant, where he was always a willing worker at parish functions and fundraisers. He was also a member of the parish "R" Club. Before his retirement, he was employed for many years as a traffic manager for Trane Co., and was the recipient of several performance awards throughout his career.
A dedicated family man, he adored his children and grandchildren. He never missed a dance recital, sporting event or school activity. His happiest times were those spent with his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to many. He gave generously and unselfishly of his time, and was available at a moment's notice to lend a helping hand, always putting others' needs before his own. He was a wonderful and patient caregiver to his wife during her illness. He had a terrific sense of humor and enjoyed making people laugh and smile. Those closest to him know how much he loved his lottery tickets, jigsaw puzzles and silly holiday games. He lived his life to the fullest, and will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.
He is survived by two daughters, Marguerite Puthorosky, of Blakely; and Donna Specht, of Scott Twp.; one son, John Puthorosky and wife, Denise, of Olyphant; four grandchildren, Kyra Specht and companion, James Fawcett, of Brooklyn, N.Y.; Chelsea Mertz and husband, Michael, of Wilmington, Del.; Ian Specht and companion, Brittany Bocan, of Houston, Texas; Ashley Puthorosky, of Olyphant; and several nieces, nephews and godchildren.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by one sister, Emma Rutherford; one brother, Joseph Puthorosky; and infant grandson, John.
The funeral will be Saturday morning in All Saints Orthodox Church, Willow Street, Olyphant, with a Requiem Service at 10 a.m., by the Rev. Joshua Schooping, pastor. Interment with military honors will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Peckville.
Friends may call Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at All Saints Church. There will be a Parastas service at 7. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to All Saints Orthodox Church.
Arrangements by the John J. Turko & Sons Funeral Home, Olyphant.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 19, 2019