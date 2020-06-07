|
|
John R. Coyne, "Jack," 91, of Scranton, passed away peacefully June 4, surrounded by his loving family, after a brief illness at Allied Hospice. He was the husband of Helen Marie McNerney, with whom he celebrated 66 years of marriage before her death in 2012.
Born in Scranton on Oct. 22, 1928, he was the son of the late Edward and Marie Lavelle Coyne. Jack was a very active member of St. Ann's Basilica Parish and Parish School where he, his wife and all his children were educated.
Jack graduated as president of his class from West Scranton High School in 1946. He played football at West and was a very proud participant in the Dream Game that year. For more than 60 years, Jack and a small committee successfully planned a class reunion every five years. When they could no longer continue doing so, the committee donated all the remaining finances to West Scranton High School to be used for students who needed financial assistance. Jack was extremely proud of that accomplishment.
After graduation, Jack enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. Later, he attended classes under the GI bill, where he studied drafting and wood working. Until his retirement, Jack worked for more than 30 years at Anemostat Corp. as a sheet metal worker.
After retirement, he remained active in St. Ann's Parish, counting the weekly collection, and working at Kilcoyne's, his son's bar, doing whatever was needed until he was 88 years old.
Jack and his wife raised 13 children; 10 boys and three girls. He was a devout Catholic and found joy in passing on his faith each time he witnessed baptisms, First Communions, confirmations, weddings and funerals, not only those of his children, but of countless other relatives and friends. He never missed an opportunity, and probably holds the record for attending the most graduations; sporting events, especially wrestling matches; dance, piano and voice recitals; school events, birthdays, anniversaries, retirements, family reunions and many backyard gatherings.
Jack was a Penn State enthusiast his entire life. He attended his first game in 1949 and was a proud season ticket holder for more than 40 years. Year after year, he looked forward to boarding our Penn State bus and marching into Beaver Stadium to cheer on the team.
His support for his family and everything they were involved in was the most important thing to him, and we love him for that. As his children, we grew up in a family that understands what family means. We watched Mom and Dad make great sacrifices and wise decisions. We are so thankful for the many gifts he passed on to three more generations. His sense of humor was always a part of who he was, and as his children, we all can claim that gift, too. We were all special and all treated as individuals.
Jack led a life that was full and successful. His strong faith and the way he lived his life made anyone who knew him a better person.
He was a great listener and storyteller. Whenever you got a chance to sit alone and visit with him, you knew you were blessed to be in his presence.
He embraced his children's spouses with open arms and he became a wonderful father to them. Each new grandchild and great-grandchild was a gift to Jack. His family has been blessed to have had such a role model, always there, no matter what our needs were.
He truly was a Jack of all trades. He could make or fix anything without ever buying parts to do so.
Jack was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle who will be deeply missed.
Also surviving are three daughters, Sister Mary Ellen Coyne, Dunmore; and Joanne Hill and husband, Bob; and Linda Marcks and husband, Brian, all of Scranton; nine sons, John and wife, Ellen, New York; Patrick and wife, Stephanie, Clarks Summit; Jimmy and wife, Kathy, Scranton; Bobby, California; Jerry and wife, Marie, Scranton; Brian and wife, Joanne, Taylor; Joe and fiancée, Paula, Throop; Tom, Scranton; and Paul, Scranton; and daughter-in-law, Cathy, Scranton.
He is also survived by his sisters, Ann Cummings and Betty O'Connor, Scranton; and Eileen Haggerty, Dunmore; and sister-in-law, Kate Cooney, Scranton.
Also, 26 grandchildren, Chris Coyne, John Coyne and Jennifer Breese; Julie Ferguson, Kelly Butler and Matthew Hill; Allyson Coyne, Patrick Coyne, Elizabeth Catania and Gillian Murray; Kory Coyne and Jimmy Coyne, Bridget, Jerry and Maria Coyne; Brendan and Riley Marcks, Marion and Michael Coyne, Rosemarie, Sadie, Gabriel and Brianna Coyne; Mallory Coyne, and Aidan and Rylan Coyne.
Also, 19 great-grandchildren, Clare and Declan Coyne, Samuel and Wyatt Breese, Emily Ferguson, Lily and Nolan Butler, Cael Hill, Lydia and Alec Mohlenkamp, Patterson Coyne, James Catania; Morgan, Brynn and Emerson Murray; Nora Coyne, Peyton and Casen Coyne, Parker Coyne; and he was anxiously awaiting the arrival of the Catania twins this summer; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was also preceded in death by his son, Michael; sisters, Mary Mellon and Sister Joan Coyne; and brother, Robert Coyne.
The Coyne family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Allied Hospice for the exceptional care shown to our dad in his final days.
The funeral will be Tuesday with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Ann's Basilica. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sisters of IHM, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509; St. Ann's Basilica Parish, 1250 St. Ann's St., Scranton, PA 18504; or Allied Services Hospice Center, 511 Morgan Highway, Scranton, PA 18508.
Arrangements by the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home, 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on June 7, 2020