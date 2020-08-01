|
|
John R. DeRiggi, 78, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on July 28, 2020.
Son of Fred DeRiggi and Rosalie Guarnieri DeRiggi, he was a member of St. Lucy's Church and a graduate of WSHS - class of 1959. He joined the Army in 1960, became a marksman in pistol and rifle, spent time in Korea as a Military Police 1st Cavalry Division. After being honorably discharged from the Army, he was a truck driver for APA Transport for 37 years. He earned an award for his 37 years of accident free driving, and he was a member of the Teamsters Local 229. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 306 in Taylor, Pa. He became a master concrete mold maker and sold his concrete statues worldwide.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Frances DeMatteo DeRiggi; daughter, Tina DeRiggi; son, Fred and wife, Sheri DeRiggi; and grandchildren, Dante and Isabella.
A graveside committal service with full military honors will be conducted Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Masks and social distancing will be required.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Guido-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 120 S. Main Ave., Scranton.