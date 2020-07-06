Home

John R. Drake, 73, of Olyphant, died Friday at Allied Services Hospice Center, Scranton.

Born in Scranton on Oct. 26, 1946, he was the son of the late John H. and Genevieve E. Driesbaugh Drake.

Surviving are his three sisters, Linda Micklo of Peckville, Carol Kudaski of Olyphant and Donna Gabert of Hop Bottom; his brother, Douglas Drake of Meshoppen; nephews and nieces, Frank and Carla and their children, Nathan and Kenneth; and Jennifer and her children, Violet and Kyle; and several cousins.

The memorial service will be private and at the convenience of the family from Anthony P. Litwin Jr. Funeral Homes Inc., 33 Reynolds St., Factoryville, with Pastor Paul Fields II officiating.


