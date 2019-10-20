Home

Danbury Memorial & Cremation Service Llc
117 South St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 616-5128
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Bethel, CT
John R. Fleckenstein passed away Oct. 10 at his own home in Bethel, Conn., surrounded by his loving family.

John was born on June 12, 1929, in Scranton, Pa. to the late Elizabeth (Chermak) and Henry Fleckenstein. He was the husband of Elizabeth (Przywara) Fleckenstein and brother to Jean Antoine.

John served as a medic in the Korean War from 1952-53, and was a longtime employee of Sikorsky Aircraft. He was a huge supporter of UConn women's basketball and a fan of the N.Y. Giants. On Sunday mornings he hosted breakfast where time was spent with close family in conversation and laughs.

John is survived by his beloved wife, Elizabeth "Betty" Fleckenstein; and three children, Mark Fleckenstein Sr., John Fleckenstein Jr. and Karen Sallstrom. He was loving grandfather to five grandchildren, Bridget Arnold, Candice VanValkenburg, Korin Fleckenstein, Mark Fleckenstein Jr. and Ava Fleckenstein; as well as four great-grandchildren (soon to be five); and many nieces and nephews.

Mass service will be held on Nov. 2 at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Church in Bethel. Burial services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 20, 2019
