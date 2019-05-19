Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John R. Hatton. View Sign Service Information Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home 418 S. State St. Clarks Summit , PA 18411 (570)-586-7821 Send Flowers Obituary

John R. Hatton, 74, South Abington Twp., died Friday morning at Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton. His widow is Brenda Nafzinger Hatton, and they had been married for the past 19 years.



Born in Pittsburgh and raised in Scranton, the son of the late Harold and Minerva Berger Hatton, before retirement, he was a teacher for the West Shore School District, in New Cumberland. He was presently employed as a school van driver for the Abington Heights School District. John was a member of Clarks Summit United Methodist Church and its choir. He was an organist for over 35 years for various churches. He received his bachelor's degree at Bloomsburg University and earned his master's degree from Penn State University.



John enjoyed international travel with Brenda and friends, and they took many adventures together each year. They also enjoyed attending local basketball games and RailRiders baseball games. John had an interest in genealogy and often spent time researching his family tree. In addition, he was an avid reader, especially in the area of U.S. history.



Also surviving are two daughters, Jennifer Hatton, Parkesburg; and Jenny Shapiro and her husband, Eric, Ambler; brothers, James Hatton and his wife, Linda, Clarks Summit; and Harold Hatton and his wife, Ruth, Warner Robins, Ga.; grandchildren, John M. Hatton; Maddie and Sam Shapiro; many nieces and nephews.



A funeral service will be Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit, by the Rev. Andrew Weidner, pastor. Interment will be in Clarks Green Cemetery.



Friends may call Tuesday from 5 until the time of the service.



Memorials may be made to the Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, 1310 Morgan Highway, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.

