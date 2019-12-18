|
John R. Hiller, 91, of Dalton died Sunday at Allied Services Hospice Center, Scranton. His wife, the late Lillian Hummer Hiller, died Oct. 11, 2001.
Born April 11, 1928, in Dalton, son of the late Willard A. and Dorothy Cramer Hiller, he served two years in the United States Army, stationed in Germany.
He was a member of the Factoryville United Methodist Church, its choir and various committees. He had been a certified lay speaker and served on committees of the Wyoming Annual Conference. He was a life member of the Dalton Fire Company, having joined the volunteers in 1944. He had been a member of the American Baptist Churches, and was moderator of the Abington Baptist Association and a board member of the American Baptist Churches of Pennsylvania and Delaware.
A 1945 graduate of Dalton High School, he attended Syracuse University, the Wharton School and the Stonier Graduate School of Banking.
He retired from Northeastern Bank (now PNC) as an assistant vice president and branch manager.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Willard A. Hiller Jr., and a sister, Marion Martin.
Surviving are two sons, John R., Ph.D., and his wife, Sophia, of Moscow, Idaho; and David A. and wife, Donna, of Lake Sheridan; two grandchildren, Wendi Griffiths and her husband, Emerson, and Matthew Hiller and his companion, Kailey Jenkins.
The funeral service will be Saturday at 11 a.m. from the Factoryville United Methodist Church, 162 College Ave., Factoryville, with pastor Jean Blackie officiating. Friends may call at the Anthony P. Litwin Jr. Funeral Home, 33 Reynolds St., Factoryville, on Friday from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Interment at Evergreen-Woodlawn Cemetery, Factoryville.
Memorial contributions may be made to Factoryville United Methodist Church or the Dalton Fire Company, P.O. Box 684, Dalton, PA 18414.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 18, 2019