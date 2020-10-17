Home

John R. Molitoris

John R. Molitoris, 76, of Throop, died Oct. 10 at home. His wife is the former Helene Mickel.

He was a lifelong resident of Throop and veteran of the Vietnam War. He retired from the United States Army and enjoyed the outdoors and working on cars.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Matilda Molitoris; and brother, George Molitoris.

He is survived by his son, Jon Molitoris and wife, Christina; his grandsons, Jack and Max; sisters, Grace Smugeresky and husband, Jim; Ruth Molitoris, Martha Alexis; and brother, Tom Molitoris and wife, Diane. He also had many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In accordance with John's wishes, no services will be held.

Arrangements entrusted to John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., Throop.


