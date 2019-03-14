Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John "Jack" Rafalko. View Sign

John "Jack" Rafalko, Minooka, died Tuesday night in the Allied Services Hospice Center after an illness. His wife is the former Janet Timlin.



Born in 1964, in Scranton, the son of Nancy Coggins Rafalko, Scranton, and the late John "JR" Rafalko, he was a graduate of the Scranton Technical High School, and, upon graduation, he continued his education at Johnson College. Jack served honorably in Pennsylvania National Guard. Before his illness, he was a very talented home builder and contractor.



Jack had a passion for music and enjoyed playing the guitar. He was a loyal Dallas Cowboys and Boston Red Sox fan.



Also surviving are daughters, Samantha Francis and her husband, John, Scranton; and Nicole Rafalko, Pittsburgh; sisters, Evie Rafalko McNulty, Scranton; and Robin Rafalko, Dunmore; father and mother-in-law, Thomas and Janet Timlin, Scranton; brothers and sisters-in-law; nieces and nephews; their faithful dog, Maisey. His family would also like to recognize and thank Jack's lifelong friends who have supported him over the years.



He was also preceded in death by brother-in-law, the Honorable James Barrett McNulty.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Immaculate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Joseph Sica. Interment, private at the convenience of the family.



Friends may call Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the church.



In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial contributions be made to the Four Diamonds Fund for Conquering Childhood Cancer, c/o Four Diamonds at Penn State Children's Hospital, P.O. Box 852, Hershey, PA 17003; or to Penn State's Dance Marathon, benefitting the Four Diamonds Fund, at



Arrangements have been entrusted to and are under the care and direction of the Vanston and James Funeral Home, Ash Street, Scranton.



