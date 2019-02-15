Obituary Guest Book View Sign

A man who cared little about societal opinions and norms passed away peacefully, surrounded only by the tranquil forces sleep provides.



Although medical records and a birth certificate identified him as "John," Fonce Reed treaded upon life the way he wished. Quirky and energetic, he formed a personal belief regarding how a person should live, and he abided by that notion until his last breath.



Fonce had little linguistic filter and exhibited inner expressions with complete conviction, despite whether those in proximity shared the same: Respect was met with respect, as contempt was met with contempt. And that is precisely why the people lucky enough to call him family and/or friend felt unprecedented love and adoration for him.



A working man from an early age, Fonce engaged in his endeavors with attention to detail and a renowned fervor that he eventually instilled into his two beloved children, Steven and Shawn (Foncie).



Now that he has exited this world, Fonce leaves behind a trail of sadness, as he is mourned. However, knowing him, he's laughing all the way into the outstretched arms of his hero and father, Bucky Reed, and mother, Maureen. Additionally, Fonce is undoubtedly relieved to have finally acquired some space between himself and his sister, Kay, to whom he is probably throwing the middle finger at this very second.



Besides the previously mentioned family members, Marguerite Gibbs, cousins, aunts, uncles and a plethora of friends survive this once vibrant human being.



When the end descended, worldly disease withered Fonce away, and this was not the same man that would light up his muscle car to amuse a 4-year-old child or sing cheerily about a meatball that rolled out the door. No. In fact, it can be guaranteed that that was the last possible thing he wished - not because it captured his life, but because it elicited such negative emotion.



Tears and anguished cries emanating from crunched abdomens certainly do not define the totality of this man's life. The abundant smiles and laughs, mixed with looks of disbelief, characterize Fonce Reed's 58 years.



Regardless of his smaller stature, Fonce Reed shall occupy a piece of our collective memories as a giant, simply because his attitude matched the same.



Mass will be celebrated Tuesday at 9 a.m. at Mary, Mother of God Parish, 316 William St., Scranton, Pa.



Friends may call on Monday from 3 to 7 p.m. in the Howard J. Snowdon Funeral Home, 1810 Sanderson Ave., Scranton, Pa. Interment and committal will be conducted at Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton, Pa.



Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Scranton & Moscow, Pa.



For online condolences, please visit the funeral home's website.

