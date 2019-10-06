|
|
John "Jay" Richard Walsh III, 63, of Scranton, passed away suddenly Thursday, Oct. 3, following complications from diabetes.
Jay was born in Scranton and was the son of the late John R. Walsh Jr. and Rosemary B. Henry Walsh. He attended Bishop O'Hara High School, where he was a varsity baseball player and wrestler. Jay was a graduate of Penn State University and he loved Penn State football. For many years, he led tour groups that attended Penn State football bowl games around the U.S. He loved spending time outdoors, traveling to see his favorite band, the Grateful Dead, camping and golfing. He enjoyed raising his daughters and spending time with them.
He leaves behind three daughters, Dr. Bridget Walsh, of Reno, Nev.; and Abbey and Leah Walsh, both of Scranton. He is also survived by three sisters, two brothers, and two brothers-in-law: Mary Barbara Walsh and husband, Anthony Dalasio, Clarks Green; Colleen Walsh and husband, Michael Battle, Scranton; Linda Walsh, Scranton; Brian Walsh, Philadelphia; and Christopher Walsh, Alexandria, Va. Jay is also survived by several cousins, nieces and nephews.
As a youth, Jay was a lifeguard at many pools - he continued to enjoy swimming as an adult and was a member of the YMCA and JCC for many years. He was happiest when spending time with his family and friends. He had beautiful insights about life, helped the homeless when he could and had boundless empathy for many of his fellow human beings.
The funeral will be Tuesday with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Paul's Church, 1510 Penn Ave., Scranton. Family will receive relatives and friends at the church at 9:30 a.m., prior to Mass.
Arrangements by Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 6, 2019