John Robert "Bob" Schiffer Sr.

John Robert "Bob" Schiffer Sr. Obituary

John Robert "Bob" Schiffer Sr., 71, of Simpson, died Friday at home surrounded by his family after a battle with cancer.

Born May 18, 1949, in Carbondale, he was the son of the late Frederick Schiffer Sr. and Elizabeth "Betty" Martinko Schiffer. Bob was a 1967 graduate of Benjamin Franklin High School, Carbondale, and served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War, where he received the Airman's medal for heroic valor. He had been employed in the auto body industry and was a member of the American Legion Post 610, Mayfield.

Sandy would like to thank their good friends, Fred Jordan and Mary Beth Hobbs, for all their love and support during Bob's illness. Their kindness will be forever remembered.

He is survived by his partner of more than 12 years, Sandy Granick; stepchildren, Lisa, Andy and Matt; stepgrandchildren, Avy and Justice; "the love of his life," a step-great-granddaughter, Josie; a brother, Theodore Schiffer; and several nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by a sister, Peg Galach; and a brother, Frederick Schiffer Jr.

Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service with military honors Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Canaan Corners Cemetery, Waymart.

Arrangements by Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Carbondale.

To share condolences with Bob's family, visit his book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com.


