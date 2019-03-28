Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Robert White. View Sign

John Robert White, who was known to most as "Stretch," who was born on Feb. 11, 1959, in Scranton, passed away surrounded by family Monday, March 18, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart.



Stretch was best known for his magnetic personality and contagious laugh. He had the ability to strike up a conversation with just about anyone and, often, found a way to end almost any statement with "Ya know?" He had the ability to always make a person feel welcome, and his door was always open. His many life experiences left him with stories that could both make a person laugh until their sides hurt, and give you insight into your own life. He believed that every single experience in his life, good or bad, helped shape him into a better person, which, in turn, inspired others to do the same.



Stretch was a proud veteran of the United States



He was preceded in death by his mother and father, George White and Mary Clair McAndrew; a daughter, Misty White; a sister, Nancy White; and brother, Randall White, all of Scranton.



Surviving are his wife, Lisa White, with whom he shared 17 wonderful years; his 11 children, Jason White; Stephen White and wife, Stephanie; Christy White and husband, Jorge; Matthew White, Leanna Howey, Christopher Brown, Makenzie White, Jacob White, Jaylin Vladika, Kade White and Keiah White, his twin brother, Jeffery and wife, Suzanne; brother, James White and wife, Doris; and a sister, Linda Rade and companion, James Kuchwara. He also leaves behind 16 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews, all of whom will miss Stretch and the advice he was always willing to give.



The family would like to sincerely thank Dr. Lisa Thomas, the staff at Hospice of the Sacred Heart and paramedic Amanda Craig, for not only providing excellent care, but also for doing it with kindness and compassion. We will be forever grateful.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 30, at the Worship Center of NEPA, from 2 to 5 p.m, with the service starting at 4.



Arrangements and on-site cremation are under the care of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.

