John "Jack" Rogan died May 6 in Columbia, S.C. He was the loving husband of Paulette Gyomory Rogan.
Raised in Archbald, Pa., he was the first-born son of the late John P. Rogan and Jean Quinn Rogan.
A 1960 graduate of Archbald High School, he was a star athlete in football, baseball and basketball. He earned an associate degree from Lackawanna Junior College and a bachelor's degree from the University of Toledo, where he played football and baseball. John served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
Founder and starting quarterback of the Scranton Eagles, he was a dynamic competitor and in 2011 was inducted into the American Football Association, Semi-Pro Hall of Fame. He was an enthusiastic businessman and founder of Barrels, Whiskey & Rhyme Restaurant and Bar.
John was a wonderful and loving father to Maria Rogan Griffin (Edward), Quinn John Rogan and Shane Rogan. He was adored by two granddaughters, Collins and Maria.
He is survived by nine siblings, Noreen McGahn, Joseph Rogan, Kevin Rogan, Francis Rogan, Patrick Rogan, Michael Rogan, Laurie Rogan, Peggy Scholl and Kathy Lenahan; nieces and nephews.
John took great pleasure in coaching his children in many sports and activities throughout their youth. A lifelong athlete, he also enjoyed golf, skiing, exercising and keeping up with former Eagle teammates.
A memorial service will be held at a future date to celebrate John's life.
Published in Scranton Times on May 16, 2020