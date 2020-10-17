Home

Eugene A Cusick Funeral Home
217 Jefferson Ave
Scranton, PA 18503
(570) 342-3191
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
800 Taylor Ave.
Scranton, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
800 Taylor Ave.
Scranton, PA
John S. Corcoran

John S. Corcoran Obituary

John S. Corcoran of Somerville, Mass., died on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, after an illness.

Born in Scranton, Pa., he was the son of Dr. John H. and Mary O'Connor Corcoran. John was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving during the Vietnam War.

He graduated from Scranton Preparatory School, the University of Scranton with a B.S. in biology and Boston University with a M.S. in science communications. Before retirement, John had a long career in science communications and technical writing and worked for many corporations and institutions in the Boston area such as Polaroid, Gillette, Instrumentational Laboratories and Dana Farber Hospital. He also taught courses in technical writing at Boston University and Northeastern.

He is survived by brothers, Thomas (Susan), Camden, Maine; and Joseph (Susan), North Fort Myers, Fla.; a sister, Catherine, Scranton, Pa.; aunts, nieces and nephew, grand-nieces and -nephews, and many cousins. He is preceded in death by a sister, Ann, on April 20, 2020.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at 10 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, 800 Taylor Ave., Scranton. Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. prior to the Mass.

All those attending are kindly asked to follow all CDC guidelines, social distancing and wearing face coverings.

Arrangements by Cusick Funeral Home.


