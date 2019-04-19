John S. Kranyak, formerly of Forest City, died Sunday.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John S. Kranyak.
The funeral will be Monday at 11 a.m. in St. John's Byzantine Catholic Church, Forest City. Interment, St. John's Cemetery, Forest City.
Friends may call at the church from 10 to 11. Arrangements by the Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, Forest City.
Jones & Brennan Funeral Home
430 Main Street
Forest City, PA 18421
(570) 785-3500
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 19, 2019