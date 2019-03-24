Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Santo Mattioli. View Sign

John Santo Mattioli, 74, of Old Forge, died peacefully at home on Friday, March 22, 2019.



Born and raised in Old Forge, son of the late prizefighter Joseph "Pep O'Brien" Mattioli and Lena Lettieri, John graduated from Old Forge High School and later attended and graduated from Valley Forge Military Academy and Southern Illinois University with a Bachelor of Science in criminology and sociology. He went on to work for the FBI, from 1968 to 1971, where he requested he be transferred to the Wilkes-Barre postal data center as a computer systems specialist, to be closer to home and start a family.



A loving and caring father and grandfather, John's biggest accomplishments in life were his children and grandchildren. John more fondly went by the nickname "Tada," given to him in his youth for his trumpet-playing. John was a man who had a heart of gold. Whether you were lifelong friends or had just made his acquaintance, he would offer you the shirt off his back and race tickets to Pocono Raceway.



Surviving are his children, a son, attorney Jason J. Mattioli and wife, Dr. Rebecca Morrison-Mattioli; and cherished grandchildren, Silas and Lincoln Mattioli, Pittston; and a daughter, Alivia Mattioli and fiancé, Joseph Hodge, Indianapolis, Ind.



He was also predeceased by his brother, Dr. Joseph Mattioli, Long Pond.



The funeral for John will begin Wednesday at 9:15 a.m. from Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in St. Mary of the Assumption Church at Prince of Peace Parish, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, to be celebrated by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor. Interment will be private.



Family and friends are invited to call Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m.



To leave a message of consolation, visit

John Santo Mattioli, 74, of Old Forge, died peacefully at home on Friday, March 22, 2019.Born and raised in Old Forge, son of the late prizefighter Joseph "Pep O'Brien" Mattioli and Lena Lettieri, John graduated from Old Forge High School and later attended and graduated from Valley Forge Military Academy and Southern Illinois University with a Bachelor of Science in criminology and sociology. He went on to work for the FBI, from 1968 to 1971, where he requested he be transferred to the Wilkes-Barre postal data center as a computer systems specialist, to be closer to home and start a family.A loving and caring father and grandfather, John's biggest accomplishments in life were his children and grandchildren. John more fondly went by the nickname "Tada," given to him in his youth for his trumpet-playing. John was a man who had a heart of gold. Whether you were lifelong friends or had just made his acquaintance, he would offer you the shirt off his back and race tickets to Pocono Raceway.Surviving are his children, a son, attorney Jason J. Mattioli and wife, Dr. Rebecca Morrison-Mattioli; and cherished grandchildren, Silas and Lincoln Mattioli, Pittston; and a daughter, Alivia Mattioli and fiancé, Joseph Hodge, Indianapolis, Ind.He was also predeceased by his brother, Dr. Joseph Mattioli, Long Pond.The funeral for John will begin Wednesday at 9:15 a.m. from Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in St. Mary of the Assumption Church at Prince of Peace Parish, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, to be celebrated by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor. Interment will be private.Family and friends are invited to call Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m.To leave a message of consolation, visit www.ferrigillettefuneralservices.com or the funeral home Facebook page. Funeral Home Victor M. Ferri Funeral Home - Old Forge

522 Fallon St.

Old Forge , PA 18518

570-457-4321 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close