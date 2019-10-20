Home

John Sasz Jr. Obituary
John Sasz Jr., 89, of Clarks Green, died Tuesday at home. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Erika Wink Sasz.

A lifetime local man that worked very hard early in life and all the way up to his last days, John was a proud patriot who served 20 years in the United States Army in occupied Germany, the Korean War and Vietnam. He will be missed and loved by his family, especially his daughters.

He is survived by two daughters, Marilyn Yassu and husband, Chris, and Marylou Mebane and husband, Trey; two granddaughters, Neva and Nova Mebane, with room left in his heart for three stepgrandchildren, Christina, Thomas and Anthony Yassu.

A viewing will be held Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 89 Farview St., Carbondale. A committal service and interment with military honors will be conducted at Abington Hills Cemetery, South Abington Twp., at 1:30 p.m.

To share condolences with John's family, visit his book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com.

Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 20, 2019
