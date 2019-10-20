|
John Sasz Jr., 89, of Clarks Green, died Tuesday at home. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Erika Wink Sasz.
A lifetime local man that worked very hard early in life and all the way up to his last days, John was a proud patriot who served 20 years in the United States Army in occupied Germany, the Korean War and Vietnam. He will be missed and loved by his family, especially his daughters.
He is survived by two daughters, Marilyn Yassu and husband, Chris, and Marylou Mebane and husband, Trey; two granddaughters, Neva and Nova Mebane, with room left in his heart for three stepgrandchildren, Christina, Thomas and Anthony Yassu.
