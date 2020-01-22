|
|
John Scozzaro, 91, of Throop, died Friday at the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center after a brief illness.
Born in Throop, he was the son of the late Carmello and Josephine Arnone Scozzaro. Educated in Throop schools, he proudly served in the United States Army, where he was stationed in Germany during the Korean War era and earned the rank of corporal. John was a hard worker and always put his family first. Before retirement, he was employed as a dock worker for ATT and Roadway Trucking. He also worked with his family at Mike's Diner in Dunmore.
He enjoyed gardening and had an impressive vegetable garden. He was a New York Yankees fan, and Joe DiMaggio was his favorite player.
John's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all his caretakers for their years of care and attention, especially to Dr. Thomas Majernick and his staff.
Surviving are nephew and caretaker, Michael A. Rescigno and wife, Virginia; nieces, JoAnn Lund and husband, John L. Lund; Beverly Cameline and husband, Gene; and Sharon Paczkowski and husband, Brian; sister-in-law, Barbara Scozzaro; grandnieces and grandnephews, Michael G. Rescigno, Stephanie Rescigno, John W. Lund and Gene D. Cameline; Andrea Dziubinski and husband, Connor; and Kira Paczkowski; several cousins.
He was also preceded in death by brother, Frank "Babe" Scozzaro; sister, Bess Rescigno; and brother-in-law, Mike Rescigno Sr.
The funeral will be Saturday from the Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup, with Mass of Christian Burial at noon in Blessed Sacrament Parish, 215 Rebecca St., Throop. Everyone attending the Mass is kindly asked to proceed directly to church. Private interment with military honors will be in Dunmore Cemetery.
Friends and family may pay their respects Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 22, 2020