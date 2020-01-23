|
Funeral services have been scheduled for John Scozzaro, 91, of Throop, who died Friday at the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center after a brief illness.
The funeral will be Saturday from the Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup, with Mass of Christian Burial at noon in Blessed Sacrament Parish, 215 Rebecca St., Throop. Everyone attending the Mass is kindly asked to proceed directly to church. Private interment with military honors will be in Dunmore Cemetery.
Friends and family may pay their respects Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 23, 2020