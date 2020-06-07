Home

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc. - Levittown
John Stead
John Stead Obituary
John G. Stead passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, June 1, 2020, at the age of 84.

Born in Lackawanna County, Pa., Mr. Stead had been a resident of Lower Bucks County since 1960.

John worked for many years as a manager in the vinyl and plastics industry. Later, he owned and operated a small vending business.

In his retirement, he worked together with his sweetheart, Alice, making, painting and selling crafts for many years.

Mr. Stead enjoyed Soap Box Derby racing, traveling, roller coasters and jet skiing, and he followed the Pennsbury basketball team for 40 years. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Another favorite pastime was looking for toys for the kids at yard sales. He was an avid reader and history buff. John enjoyed spending time with his friends and he enjoyed a good laugh.

He was proud to be the father of the first female All-American Soap Box Derby World Champion in 1975.

Devoted husband of 63 years to the late Alice L. (Conway), Mr. Stead was the loving father of Allan (Beth), Lawrence (Judy), Kenneth (Cathy) and Karren Young (Bill).

He was the adoring grandfather of Sean, Caroline, Jackie, Janet, Megan, Samantha, Nicole, Richard and Alex; and proud great-grandfather of Tyler, Danny, Hailey, Argentina, Annabelle, Lulu, Catalina and Jade Lynn.

He is also survived by his dear sister, Lorraine Chure; and many nieces and nephews.

A service and interment will be held at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, please make an in memoriam donation to "Toys for Tots."
Published in Scranton Times on June 7, 2020
