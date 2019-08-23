|
John Stephen Stacknick, 95, died Monday, Aug. 19, at Mease Countryside Hospital.
Born in Old Forge, Pa., on July 17, 1924, he was the son of the late Roman P. Stacknick and Julia Argonish Stacknick. He resided in Taylor, Pa., until 1971, when he and his young family made their home in Dunedin, Fla.
John was a graduate of Taylor High School, class of 1941, and Scranton Lackawanna Business College, class of 1948. He was a United States Army veteran and served in World War II from 1943 to 1946, when he was honorably discharged with the rank of staff sergeant.
In January 1949, he began his airline career with Eastern Airlines. It started with Colonial/Eastern Airlines at LaGuardia Airport in New York. He then worked in Philadelphia, Pa.; Washington, D.C.; Syracuse, N.Y., and Massena, N.Y., where he was appointed manager of this port of entry into the US from Canada. From 1954 to 1971 he served as station manager at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Airport in Avoca, Pa. In 1971 he transferred to Tampa International Airport as manager of departure services. He and his family took residence in Dunedin, Fla. John retired in 1985 after 37 years of service with Eastern Airlines. After enjoying many years of retirement; traveling with his wife, Theresa, attending Phillies spring training baseball games with friends, growing and caring for his grapefruit trees, he began his second career working part time for Avis Car Rental. He retired after 20 years of service with Avis.
Surviving are his wife of 65 years, M. Theresa Pierotti; a daughter, Mary Theresa Phifer and son-in-law, James A. Phifer Jr., of Reston, Va.; a brother, Raymond Stacknick, of Mechanicsburg, Pa.
He was preceded in death by his parents and four sisters, Irene Bonevich, New York; Julia Stacknick, New York; Barbara Cacciatore, New Jersey; and Leontine (Dolly) Reese, Virginia.
John was a member of OurLady of American Legion Turner Post 7, Clearwater, Fla., Knights of Columbus Council 5635, Dunedin, Fla., and 4th degree Knights of Columbus Assembly 1706, Dunedin, Fla. He was also a volunteer fireman member of Taylor Hose and Engine Company 1 in Taylor, Pa., and a member of Retired Eastern Airlines Association (REAL) of Tampa and Miami, Fla.
John was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Dunedin, Fla. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at Sylvan Abbey, Clearwater, Fla. on Friday, Aug. 23, at 4 p.m. www.sylvanabbey.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 23, 2019