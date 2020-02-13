|
|
John T. Comerford, 84, of Scranton, died Wednesday at home surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Pauline Quinn Comerford.
Born in Scranton, son of the late Thomas and Hazel Fursha Comerford, he was a graduate of Scranton Central High School and a 1959 graduate of the University of Scranton. During his work life, he was self-employed in the beer distribution business, O.K. Beverage, located at Oak Street and Keyser Avenue in the North Scranton section of the city. During his four decades of running a successful business, he developed many friendships in the North Scranton community.
John was a passionate golfer, and a member of the Country Club of Scranton where he enjoyed playing golf with other members, especially his friend Will Carey, whom he nicknamed "Good Shot Will." He was a former member of Elmhurst Country Club, where his golf companions are too numerous to list. He also enjoyed playing "on the road," particularly against his lifelong friend, Charlie Witaconis, when he needed a victory.
John was an avid sports fan, along with his first cousin, Phil Rafferty, devoted on Saturdays in the fall to Notre Dame football, and a lifelong fan of the Boston Red Sox. Although he was not a travel enthusiast, he enjoyed taking trips with his wife, children and grandchildren to take in a game at Fenway Park.
He is also survived by his two sons, Thomas and Matthew, both of Scranton; eight grandchildren, Caroline, John (his namesake), Kathleen, Mary, Michael, Colin, Norah and Emma. Also, part of the family are his nephews and niece, Billy T. Paterson, Paul Paterson and Kathleen Ciccotti; and great-nieces and nephews, Jennifer, Billy, Timmy, Katie and Kate. He is also survived by his sister, Mary (Comerford) Hanlon.
He was also preceded in death by a son, Timothy; and by a brother, Thomas Comerford; and two sisters, Anne Roche and Helen Kearney.
The family would like to express its extreme gratitude to his loving caregiver, Martha Keating, as well as the members of Allied Services Hospice.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. Paul's Church, 1510 Penn Ave., Scranton. Friends may call Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Scranton Preparatory School, 1000 Wyoming Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 13, 2020