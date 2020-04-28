|
|
The Rev. John T. Kelly, S.J., 77, died April 18 in Baltimore, Md.
Born in Philadelphia on June 10, 1942, he was son of the late Anthony G. Kelly and Margaret Tyre. He graduated from St. Joseph's Prep and entered the Novitiate of St. Isaac Jogues in Wernersville, Pa., in 1960. He received his bachelor's in history and philosophy from Loyola Seminary in Shrub Oak, N.Y., and a master's in American history from Fordham University. He also earned a Master of Divinity from Woodstock College in New York and later went on to receive a master's in counseling/psychology from New York University. He was ordained a priest on June 1, 1974.
Following ordination, Father Kelly spent a year teaching social studies at Xavier High School in New York and another year as director of counseling at Loyola College in Baltimore. After receiving his master's in counseling/psychology, he became chairman of the counseling department at his alma mater, St. Joseph's Prep, where he remained for seven years, also teaching Latin.
In 1985, he moved to the University of Scranton to serve for four years as the assistant dean of admissions. Then, heading to Washington, D.C., Father Kelly landed at Georgetown University, where he spent most of the decade, his first year as a counselor in the school of business and then eight years as a campus minister.
Father Kelly's next jaunt took him overseas where he spent nine years as pastor of St. Leonhard Parish in Frankfurt, Germany. In 2009, he returned to the states and served for a year as retreat director at Loyola on the Potomac Retreat House in Maryland before beginning a 10-year assignment in pastoral ministry at the Jesuit community at St. Joseph's University in Philadelphia.
He was also preceded in death by his brother, James, in 2013.
Private funeral services will be held. Interment, Jesuit Cemetery, Wernersville. Additional information, www.dinanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 28, 2020