John T. "Jack" Lee, 90, of Greenfield Twp., died Thursday at home. He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, the former Juliann Newfrock.
Born May 31, 1929, in Whites Crossing, he was the son of the late Kenneth and Maybert Pearce Lee. Before his retirement, Jack worked as a master printer for Southern Tier Printer Supply, which he co-owned along with his son in Binghamton, N.Y., for 41 years. He enjoyed hunting, especially his annual bear hunting trips, and fishing with his friend, Glenn Russo, at Crystal Lake.
He is survived by two children, Cheryl Lee, of Greenfield Twp., and Thomas J. Lee and wife, Patricia, of Binghamton, N.Y.; three grandchildren, Thomas J. Lee II and wife, Kathleen, of Binghamton, N.Y.; Wendy Williams and husband, Sean, Charlotte, N.C.; and Michelle Lee, of Binghamton, N.Y.; seven great-grandchildren, Andrew, Shayna, Michael, Alaina and Macy Lee, Lexy Williams and James Milliser; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Brooks Lee; a sister, Maybert "Tootsie" Arthur and husband, George; and two brothers, Ralph and Robert Lee.
The funeral will be Monday at noon from the Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 89 Farview St., Carbondale, with pastor Bonnie Resseguie officiating. Interment, Canaan Corners Cemetery, Waymart.
Viewing hours will be Monday from 10 a.m. to noon at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
