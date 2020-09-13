Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
570-586-7821
For more information about
John Mackiw
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Mackiw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John T. Mackiw

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John T. Mackiw Obituary

John T. Mackiw, Dunmore, Pa., beloved brother of William Mackiw, died Sept. 12, 2020, after a month-long battle with cancer, with his brother by his side.

John graduated from Tunkhannock High School in 1983. He was a Tunkhannock Tigers football player. His love for football continued and he was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He was most recently employed by OPS Security as an armed guard.

John is survived by his brother, William Mackiw (Debra), Tunkhannock, Pa.; nephew, Timothy Mackiw (Hannah Shriver), Philadelphia, Pa.; niece, Madison Mackiw, Tunkhannock, Pa.; and uncle, Bill Mackiw, New York, N.Y.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.

Memorial contributions may be made in John's name to the Allied Services Memories Forever Tree of Life: Allied Services Foundation, 100 Abington Executive Park, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -