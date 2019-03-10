Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John T. "Jack" Osborne. View Sign





Born July 20, 1927, in Carbondale, the son of the late John and Molly Galinsky Osborne, he served in the United States Navy during World War II; he was honorably discharged in May of 1946. John married Patronella on Aug. 13, 1949. For many years, he worked in the local coal industry. John went on to be a conservation officer of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. He was a member of St. Mary's Church in Waymart.



He is also survived by three children, Patricia Richards and husband, David; John J. Osborne and wife, Catherine; and Thomas Osborne and wife, Debra; three grandchildren, Beth Baker (Mike); Thomas Osborne (Joselyn); and John T. Osborne (Tatiana); four great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Irene Vauter, Clarks Summit; and Barbara Norton, North Carolina.



John was also preceded in death by siblings; and a granddaughter, Stephanie Osborne.



A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, 242 Carbondale Road, Waymart. Military interment will be private in Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.



Arrangements are entrusted to Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home Inc., Edward Howell, funeral director, 269 Belmont St., Waymart.





