John T. Saslo, 88, of Scranton and formerly of Mount Cobb, died Monday at the VA Medical Center in Plains Twp. His wife is the former Dorothy Stash. The couple had been married for 35 years.
Born in Peckville, son of the late Paul and Mary Horvath Saslo, he was a graduate of Blakely High School. He served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. Before retirement, he worked for Tobyhanna Army Depot and was the former fire chief for Jefferson Twp. He loved hunting and fishing and enjoyed doing carpentry work.
Also surviving are four sons, Sean Saslo, Mount Cobb; Mark Christopher Saslo, Mississippi; Joel and Gary Saslo, both of Florida; four stepchildren, George Smith, Wilkes-Barre; Terry Storholm, Minnesota; David Smith, Danville; and Tammy Moran, Scranton; a brother, Francis Saslo; a sister, Marlene Beggin; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Phyllis.
In light of the current health situation, military honors and interment will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, Peckville.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 10, 2020