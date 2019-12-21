|
|
John Togher, affectionately known as "Jack," entered eternal rest Friday morning at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. He is survived by his devoted wife of 59 years, the former Barbara Hordich.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late John and Ellen Dean Togher and was a 1955 graduate of Holy Rosary High School. After graduation, Jack faithfully served our country with the United States Army and was awarded the Good Conduct Medal. For many years, Jack was the deli manager at Insalaco's Market, Clarks Summit, and retired from Rossi Market, Old Forge. He was a parishioner of St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Old Forge, and was a member of the Taylor Senior Citizens, where he and his wife enjoyed playing Pokeno with their many dear friends. He also enjoyed playing golf, spending time with his grandchildren and watching sports on TV. His favorite teams were the Philadelphia Phillies, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Notre Dame.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, John P. Jr. and wife, Carol, Taylor; and Joseph W. and wife, Jane, Roaring Brook Twp.; two grandchildren, Michael and Jennifer and her fiancé, Thomas Dolph; two sisters-in-law, Nancy Togher and Maryann Capwell and her husband, James, all of Scranton; along with nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a brother, James P.
Family and friends are invited to attend Jack's funeral, which will begin at 9:15 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, from the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Mary of the Assumption Church at Prince of Peace Parish, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, to be celebrated by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor. Interment with military honors, SS. Peter and Paul Russian Orthodox Cemetery, Scranton.
Friends may call Sunday, Dec. 22, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Prince of Peace Parish, SS. Peter & Paul Orthodox Church, Washburn and Filmore streets, Scranton, PA 18504, or the , 613 Baltimore Drive, Suite 3, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702
Please visit www.semiancares.com to share memories or extend condolences to Jack's family.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 21, 2019