Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frank T Mazur Funeral Home Inc
601 Dundaff St
Dickson City, PA 18519
(570) 489-6941
Resources
More Obituaries for John Tremmel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Tremmel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Tremmel Obituary
John Tremmel, 74, died Friday at Allied Hospice, Scranton.

Born May 30, 1945, in Scranton, John graduated from Scranton schools and worked at Tobyhanna Army Depot for 30 years until retirement. After retirement, he worked as a truck driver for Schiff's. John was a member of St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City, and was a lover of animals.

John is survived by his former wife, Barbara Tremmel, Dickson City; his daughter, Kimberly Hughes and husband, Frank, Scott Twp.; grandchildren, Trevor and Deacon Hughes; a sister, Shirley Brazen, Moosic; nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Taylor; and two brothers, Lawrence and George Tremmel.

The funeral will be Monday from Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City, with Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Visitation Church.

Friends may call Monday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home. For directions or to leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -