John Tremmel, 74, died Friday at Allied Hospice, Scranton.
Born May 30, 1945, in Scranton, John graduated from Scranton schools and worked at Tobyhanna Army Depot for 30 years until retirement. After retirement, he worked as a truck driver for Schiff's. John was a member of St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City, and was a lover of animals.
John is survived by his former wife, Barbara Tremmel, Dickson City; his daughter, Kimberly Hughes and husband, Frank, Scott Twp.; grandchildren, Trevor and Deacon Hughes; a sister, Shirley Brazen, Moosic; nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Taylor; and two brothers, Lawrence and George Tremmel.
The funeral will be Monday from Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City, with Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Visitation Church.
Friends may call Monday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home. For directions or to leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 12, 2020