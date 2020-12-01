Home

More Obituaries for John Brunori
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John V. Brunori

John V. Brunori Obituary

John V. Brunori, 85, of Newark, Delaware, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Born in Scranton on Oct. 9, 1935, he was the son of the late Patrick and Johanna (Mazurkewicz) Brunori. John was employed with Electric Hose & Rubber for 21 years, and then as an automobile mechanic with Horton Brothers for 10 years.

Throughout his life, he was a hardworking and diligent provider for his family, and was proud to give his sons a Catholic school education. John was an avid Philadelphia sports fan.

His wife of 63 years, Joanne L. (Francis) Brunori, passed away on Sept. 24, 2019.

John will be dearly missed by his sons, Patrick and John; his granddaughters, Rosana Allen and Jacqueline Ann Brunori; and his great-granddaughters, Noelia and Viola. In addition, he is survived by his sister, Patricia Dunstone.

Funeral services and entombment will be held privately.

Arrangements by Doherty Funeral Homes Inc.

To send condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com.


