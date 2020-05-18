|
John V. Cabets, 86, a South Scranton resident, died Saturday at Geisinger Community Medical Center. He was the husband of 64 years to the former Janet Martin, who died in 2019.
Born and raised in Throop, son of the late James and Catherine Cerra Cabets, he was a graduate of Throop High School and was a member of Immaculate Conception Parish. He resided in Scranton since his marriage. He was formerly employed by RCA. He was a United States Air Force veteran of the Korean War.
John enjoyed gardening and especially spending time with his grandchildren.
Surviving are three children, John and wife, Ellen, Spring Brook Twp.; David and wife, Bridget, Covington Twp.; and Susan Bozym and husband, David, Scranton; seven grandchildren, Dr. David Bozym; Christopher Bozym and wife, Becca; Matthew Bozym and wife, Leah; John Paul Cabets, Michael, Nicholas and Nathaniel Cabets; a great-grandson, Brady Bozym; a sister, Estelle Grabowski, Olyphant; and nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Frank and Joseph; and a sister, Mary Kovack.
The funeral is private and held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave., 18510. To leave an online condolence, visit www.augusthaasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 18, 2020