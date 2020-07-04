Home

More Obituaries for John Caines
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John V. "Jack" Caines Jr.

John V. "Jack" Caines Jr. Obituary

John V. ("Jack") Caines Jr., formerly of Northeastern Pennsylvania, died of natural causes on Dec. 5, 2019 at his home in Jupiter, Florida. He was 81.

Born April 18, 1938 in Winton to the late John V. and Hilda G. (Swingle) Caines, Jack was a graduate of Archbald High School and a veteran of the United States Army Reserve. He was employed locally at Weston before relocating to Florida where he retired from Pratt & Whitney. He was a resident of Florida for 40 years.

He was also preceded in death by his wife of 32 years, Feliomena L. ("Phyllis") Vadella; a brother, Paul; as well as beloved companion, Lillian A. Stiles. Surviving is a brother, Lawrence J. Caines.

A graveside service will be held in the late afternoon of July 8 in the Archbald Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest beside his parents.


