John "Jack" V. Hoffman, 78, Factoryville, died Wednesday at Allied Services Hospice Center, Scranton. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marion C. Hewitt Hoffman. They were married for 49 years.



Born in Scranton, son of the late Willard E. and Ann R. McDermott Hoffman, he resided in Factoryville for the last 24 years, and previously lived in Tunkhannock. He was a graduate of West Scranton High School, a United States Air Force veteran and retired from Chamberlain Manufacturing, Scranton.



Jack is survived by two daughters, Kim Rubino and husband, Dave, Moscow; and Debra Owens and husband, Thomas, Reno, Nev.; a son, Jack Hoffman and wife, Ginny, Burleson, Texas; seven grandchildren; two sisters, Ann Marie Kondash, Archbald; and Randi Hoffman, Scranton.



He was also preceded in death by a brother, Dr. Willard Hoffman.



A memorial Mass will be held on Monday at 1 p.m. at Catherine of Siena Parish, 220 Church St., Moscow. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.



Friends may call on Monday from noon until time of Mass at the church.



Arrangements are under the direction of Hudak-O'Shea Funeral Home, 115 Garfield Ave., Olyphant.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Center Foundation, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.



