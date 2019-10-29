|
|
John Vincent Galdieri of West Scranton has been called to his eternal home after leaving this life on Friday evening, Oct. 25, 2019, in the care of his loved ones.
John was the son of Joseph and Rose Mondelli Galdieri, who emigrated from Italy in 1903. Born in Scranton on Feb. 27, 1922, he personified the "American Dream" by founding Keystone Concrete Block & Supply Co. along with his father and brother. The business continues to be family-owned and operated by the third generation of the Galdieri family. John was a hard worker and was dedicated to supporting his family. He was a strong patriarch, ensuring that they also had the opportunity to live the American Dream. By his example, he raised his seven children to be self-sufficient and able to go forward in life, keeping his legacy alive.
After marrying Gertrude, he was immediately called to duty during World War II, where he served as a United States Army Air Corps mechanic stationed in the European theater. Upon his return, they started their family of seven children, which continues to grow.
In his humility, John was a man of few words. When he spoke, everyone listened. He could summon and quiet a crowd with one word. He used his words carefully and wisely. His wisdom was balanced by his quick wit and humor. He guided his family by example.
John was a devoted lifelong member of St. Lucy's Parish of Scranton, where he raised his family in the Catholic faith. He had a love of automobiles, aircraft, skiing at Elk Mountain and golfing.
He retired as the longest-standing member of the Elmhurst Country Club. John and his family enjoyed their summers at the family cottage on Lake Winola and winters in Hawaii.
John was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 71 years, Gertrude Ann Yencho Galdieri. Together they created a legacy of love and the large family that he leaves behind is evidence of his devotion to family. Their love is commemorated by the John and Gertrude Galdieri Memorial Fountain at Nay Aug Park, Scranton.
Also preceding him in death were his sisters, Jennie (Perfilio) and Millie; his brothers, Alexander and Anthony; and his grandson, Geoffrey John Galdieri of Clarks Summit.
John is survived by his children, John Vincent II and Diane Galdieri; Gayle and Tom McLaughlin; Paul and JoAnn Galdieri; Bob Galdieri and companion, Stephanie; Donna and Art Meyers; Rose and Tom Cipriano; and Rick and Laura Galdieri; 20 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.
Also dear to his heart and appreciated greatly by his family are his loving and dedicated caregivers and the compassionate staff of Allied Services Hospice Center.
John enjoyed and cherished the love of his life, his wife Gertrude. His children followed in her footsteps, surrounding John with love and gentle caring and he flourished in the knowledge that his family would carry on and that he was never really alone. His family was there for him as he has always been there for them.
John's final words to his family echoed his loving wife's final wish, asking that his family "carry on and love one another." His family will miss him dearly, resting assured that they shall all come together once again in eternity.
All are welcome to attend a Mass honoring John's memory on Monday, Nov. 4, at 11 a.m. and celebrated by Monsignor Joseph Quinn at the Church of St. Benedict, 1849 Newton Ransom Bld., Clarks Summit, PA 18411.
Donations may be made to the Perpetual Care Fund of the Memorial Walkway at the Church of St. Benedict, c/o Our Lady of the Snows Parish, 301 S. State St., Clarks Summit, PA 18411.
Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 North Main Ave., Scranton.
To leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 29, 2019