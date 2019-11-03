Home

Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home
1030 N Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18508
(570) 344-6512
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of St. Benedict,
1849 Newton Ransom Bld
Clarks Summit, PA
John Vincent Galdieri Obituary
Funeral services have been scheduled for John Vincent Galdieri of West Scranton, who died Friday, Oct. 25.

A Mass honoring John's memory will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at the Church of St. Benedict, 1849 Newton-Ransom Blvd., Clarks Summit. Friends will be received at the conclusion of the Mass.

Donations may be made to the Perpetual Care Fund of the Memorial Walkway at the Church of St. Benedict c/o Our Lady of the Snows Parish, 301 S. State St., Clarks Summit, PA 18411.

The Galdieri family wishes to extend its most sincere thanks to family and friends who have so thoughtfully donated gifts and made contributions to the Memorial Walkway at the Church of St. Benedict in John's memory.

Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton.

To leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 3, 2019
