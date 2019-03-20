Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John W. Wilson III. View Sign

John W. Wilson III, 74, a South Scranton resident, died Sunday evening at home after being stricken ill. His wife of 50 years is the former Carol Geiger.



Born in Philadelphia, son of the late John W. Jr. and Mary Lennox Wilson, he was a member of St. Peter's Cathedral and was a graduate of Power Memorial Academy, New York City, and attended Bronx Community College. He was employed locally for 30 years as a car salesman, retiring from Kelly Mazda. He was a Vietnam veteran of the United States Air Force.



John was a loving husband, father and grandfather. His grandchildren were his life, every Friday was "Grampa's Day."



Also surviving are his son, John R. Wilson Sr. and wife, Jennifer, Olyphant; his grandchildren, Katey, John, Jr. and Kelly Wilson; his sisters-in-law, Barbara Clewell and husband, Tom; and Mari Garvey and husband, Michael; nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews; and close cousins.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Peter's Cathedral, by Monsignor Dale Rupert, pastor. Inurnment, private at the convenience of the family.



There are no calling hours. To leave an online condolence, visit





John W. Wilson III, 74, a South Scranton resident, died Sunday evening at home after being stricken ill. His wife of 50 years is the former Carol Geiger.Born in Philadelphia, son of the late John W. Jr. and Mary Lennox Wilson, he was a member of St. Peter's Cathedral and was a graduate of Power Memorial Academy, New York City, and attended Bronx Community College. He was employed locally for 30 years as a car salesman, retiring from Kelly Mazda. He was a Vietnam veteran of the United States Air Force.John was a loving husband, father and grandfather. His grandchildren were his life, every Friday was "Grampa's Day."Also surviving are his son, John R. Wilson Sr. and wife, Jennifer, Olyphant; his grandchildren, Katey, John, Jr. and Kelly Wilson; his sisters-in-law, Barbara Clewell and husband, Tom; and Mari Garvey and husband, Michael; nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews; and close cousins.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Peter's Cathedral, by Monsignor Dale Rupert, pastor. Inurnment, private at the convenience of the family.There are no calling hours. To leave an online condolence, visit www.augusthaasfuneralhome.com Funeral Home August J. Haas Funeral Home, Inc.

202-204 Pittston Avenue

Scranton , PA 18505

(570) 343-4064 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close