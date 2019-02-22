Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Walter Gilhool Jr.. View Sign

John Walter Gilhool Jr., 78, of Greenfield Twp., died Wednesday morning at Abington Manor, Clarks Summit.



Born Feb. 8, 1941, in Washington, D.C., he was the son of the late John Walter Sr. and Margaret Grace Pryal Gilhool. Jack's parents were natives of Archbald and he was raised in Washington, D.C. His family always spent summers at Newton Lake where they have owned a cottage for many years. Upon his retirement from the Eastman Kodak Co. in Rochester, N.Y., he made Newton Lake his home. Jack was a very outgoing person and was well known and liked in the Newton Lake community.



Jack enjoyed cars and boats but will be best remembered as a father figure to many children. Whether it was a child from the neighborhood or one of his children's friends, he could always be counted on to provide a place to stay or some words of advice.



He is survived by four children, Kevin Michael Gilhool, Janet Armstrong, John Walter Gilhool III and Dean Glenn Gilhool; three grandsons, Joshua John and Jacob James Gilhool, and Joseph Ryan Armstrong; a sister, Elizabeth Ellen Gilhool; a brother, Gerald Michael Gilhool; a niece, Megan Kelley; and two nephews, Gerald and Patrick Gilhool.



He was also preceded in death by an infant brother, Joseph.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 9:30 a.m. from Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 15 Fallbrook St., Carbondale.



The family will receive friends Saturday from 9 to 9:30 at the church. To share condolences with Jack's family, visit his book of everlasting memories at

