Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
570-586-7821
John Sebring
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
John Wesley Sebring Jr. Obituary
John Wesley Sebring Jr., Har­ford, died Monday at Geisinger Community Medical Center. He was the widower of the former Nancy Jane Slugg.

Born in Scranton, son of the late John Wesley Sr. and Martha Sebring, he was a graduate of Scranton Technical School. Before his retirement, he worked for Consolidated Freight and earlier was the owner/operator of the Sebring Service Station. He was a veteran of the United States Army and served his country during the Korean Conflict.

Surviving are a son, Brad Sebring and his wife, Cindy, Montrose; a daughter, Morgan Sebring Miller, Scranton; grandchildren, Dylan; Taylor and her fiancé, Ian Zielinski; Samantha, Alexis and Madyson Sebring, and Dustyn and Collin Miller; a brother, Glen Sebring; several nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by his brother, Keith.

The family will receive friends Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. from the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Susquehanna County 4-H, 88 Chenango St., Montrose, PA 18801.

Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 19, 2020
